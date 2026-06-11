Amit Shah to Oversee Landmark Assam-Nagaland Border Oil Pact Signing

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to oversee the signing of a historic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central Government and the state governments of Assam and Nagaland this evening, 11 June.

The agreement, aimed at launching the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas along the disputed Assam-Nagaland border, will be formalised at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi. The high-profile event will be attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and top bureaucrats from both the Centre and the respective state administrations.

According to official sources, the primary objective of the MoU is to unlock and develop the vast hydrocarbon resources located in the border zones. For decades, exploration in these mineral-rich areas had been stalled due to long-standing border disputes between the two North Eastern neighbours.

Officials highlighted that this collaborative framework represents a monumental stride towards fostering regional synergy, resolving historical friction through economic partnership, and accelerating overall development in the Northeast.