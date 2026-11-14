Home Minister Amit Shah hails extension of ban on Zakir Naik led IRF

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), led by fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik, declaring the organisation an unlawful association for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing its alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to the country's security, communal harmony and secular fabric.

In a post on X, the Office of the Home Minister Amit Shah said,"In steadfast adherence to PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of zero tolerance towards terrorism and anti-national activities, MHA extends the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association under the UAPA. Led by fugitive terror preacher Dr Zakir Naik, the organisation has been involved in sinister anti-India designs, including inciting communal hatred and promoting terrorism. The group has been found to be propagating a venomous ideology of terrorism and separatism, instigating violent unrest, encouraging the regrouping of absconding terrorists and fomenting communal discord. (ANI)