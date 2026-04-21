Home Minister Amit Shah lauds NCB for getting 73 drug offenders punished in three months

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for securing punishment for 73 drug offenders in the first three months of 2026, an official said.

In a message on social media, HM Shah said, "To protect our youth from the scourge of drugs, the Modi govt is ruthlessly demolishing drug cartels and is also ensuring their conviction."

"Under this mission, the NCB has made a breakthrough in getting 73 drug offenders convicted in the first three months of 2026, with the harshest punishments. We are determined to shut every breathing space of drug rackets with all our might," he said. According to the Home Ministry, as many as 9.50 lakh searchable records of arrested and convicted persons under the NDPS Act are available on the centralised digital database, the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN), to strengthen enforcement action. (IANS)

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