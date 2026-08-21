How can Sonia, Rahul know significance of Vande Mataram: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Congress over the decision of its Working Committee to continue with the practice of singing only the first two stanzas of the national song 'Vande Mataram' at party programmes, accusing the grand old party of disrespecting the national song and the sentiments associated with it.

The decision has assumed significance as the Centre has recently made the complete rendition of the national song part of official protocol. Reacting sharply to the Congress decision, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang accused the party of dividing not only the country but also the national song, while questioning the Congress leadership's understanding of the historical significance of 'Vande Mataram'. Sarang, speaking to IANS, said, "The Congress has divided this country and has also divided Vande Mataram. The Congress has been committing this sin. Whether it was Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, they have all been involved. Just four days ago, look at the way Sonia Gandhi insulted Vande Mataram. You talk about dividing the country, and you are dividing Vande Mataram." "How can Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi know the significance of Vande Mataram?" Sarang said. BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also criticised the Congress, alleging that the party frequently takes positions that hurt the sentiments of a large section of the country's population.

"Congress does everything that hurts the sentiments of the majority of people in this country. It does everything that goes against them, and Congress needs to look at itself in the mirror," Singh told IANS. (IANS)

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