How PM Modi’s stewardship propelled ‘Sindhu Darshan Puja’ to national prominence

New Delhi: The ‘Sindhu Darshan Puja’ held at Nimu, a forward brigade post in Ladakh, stands as a testament to cultural resilience and ceremonial significance. Every year, the Sindhu Mahotsav in Leh attracts participants from all corners of India to partake in this unique river worship festival, symbolising the deep-rooted cultural traditions of Leh-Ladakh.

Initiated in 1996, the festival’s inception aimed at environmental conservation alongside the preservation of local culture and heritage.

On July 3, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Ladakh included a poignant moment when he participated in the traditional ‘Sindhu Darshan Puja’ on the banks of the river at Nimu.

The ‘Sindhu Darshan Puja’, an ancient ritual spanning millennia, holds profound significance in the cultural fabric of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

During his participation, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers for the nation’s peace and prosperity. He also paid homage to the 20 brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh.

Today, the ‘Sindhu Darshan Puja’ in Leh allows every Hindu to partake in this revered tradition.

Following Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, the Sindhu Ghat lost prominence until it was revitalised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2014.

On social media, old photographs from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unexpected visit to Ladakh on July 3, 2020, resurfaced on the ‘Modi Archive’ X handle.

These images gained traction exactly four years after the event on Wednesday, underscoring the historical perspectives that, after Independence, the entire Indus river came under Pakistan’s control.

However, the rediscovery of sections flowing from Leh district in 1996 prompted the initiation of the ‘Sindhu Darshan Yatra’ in 1997. This historic event saw participation from 72 prominent figures nationwide, including Narendra Modi during his tenure with the BJP, alongside political stalwarts like Lal Krishna Advani, George Fernandes, Sahib Singh Verma, and Farooq Abdullah. During his inaugural journey, PM Modi shared a memorable moment with Pandit Jasraj, singing devotional songs on the riverbank.

Since its inception in 1997, Narendra Modi has been a regular participant in the Sindhu Darshan Yatra. In 2000, serving as the BJP’s national general secretary, he attended when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the annual festival celebrating the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Indus River. (IANS)

