Hrithik Roshan to Take Over as Kaleen Bhaiya in Blockbuster ‘Mirzapur’ Movie

GUWAHATI: The speculations have been rife that Hrithik Roshan would play the role of Kaleena Bhaiya that Pankaj Tripathi plays in the film version of "Mirzapur".

The buzz has furthermore been given a boost by its director Gurmeet Singh, who gave substantial hints towards the casting change.

In a recent interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Gurmeet Singh spoke about the rumors related to Mirzapur's turn into a full-fledged feature film with the lead actor Hrithik Roshan. He stated there has been no official declaration regarding this. According to him, the decision is still with the producers and the studio and it will take more time till an official declaration is made.

He had said that he couldn't at that stage provide a yes or no answer. Coming to Hrithik, he appended saying, "the same answer- no official word from higher ups and I can say nothing.".

Gurmeet Singh also denied that Divyenddu's Munna Bhaiya and Sharad Shukla come back in future seasons. He added that they had died permanent deaths in the show, and bringing them back would make a joke of the storyline of the series.

He says one shouldn't play with the emotions of the audience. When characters die in a story, bringing them back will reduce the effect of the remaining story.

He also added that if they were to base it on the popularity of the characters, then it would result in repeating old content without bringing anything new into the story.

He said, "The first season was a journey of a young man's urge for power; the second one for revenge and third one for the use and misuse of power by youngsters. Now with the fourth installment on air, he wants to show something new to keep the viewership glued to it.".

He concluded by pointing out that season four was still in the writing stages, saying it would deal with the question of whether the king could solidify his kingdom. The story's length going forward has been left up to Amazon.