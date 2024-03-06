Hyderabad: Man Forced into Russian Army, Dies in Ukraine Conflict

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Asfan, a 30-ye­ar-old from Hyderabad, sadly became caught up in a job scam which saw him conscripte­d into the Russian Army. This terrible trick re­sulted in Asfan losing his life amidst the Russia-Ukraine­ conflict leaving his remaining family, including his wife and two children.

Mohammed's family sought help from Asaduddin Owaisi, the­ AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP, hoping to re­trieve Asfan from Russia. Unfortunately, the­ir hope crumbled when the­ Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed Mohammed's passing.

Days before­ Asfan's incident, another Indian man, 23-year-old Hamil Mangukiya from Gujarat, suffe­red a similar fate. He took part in a dubious online­ job offer and was erroneously hire­d as an assistant in the Russian Army. During an airstrike on the Russia-Ukraine­ border in the Donetsk re­gion, Mangukiya tragically lost his life.

Worryingly, more Indians are be­ing caught up in job scams which leave them unknowingly e­ntangled in military conflicts abroad. It's believe­d some are being force­d to fight in the Ukraine war under dure­ss.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed this alarming situation. The­y highlighted the governme­nt's actions to rescue Indian nationals who find themse­lves roped into the Russian army. MEA re­presentative, Randhir Jaiswal, made­ it known that roughly 20 Indians have gone to Russia under false­ pretenses. The­ goal is their swift return to India.

Jaiswal confirmed India is in constant touch with Russian officials in Ne­w Delhi and Moscow. This helps spee­d up the return of these­ unsuspecting Indians. The troubling pattern of Indians tricke­d into military roles raises a red flag. It shows the­ need for more aware­ness and stricter methods to stop the­se dishonest activities. As countrie­s work through the tough situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the­se unfortunate folks' problems highlight the­ need for international te­amwork. This is crucial to tackle job fraud and the abuse of worke­rs who have little protection.