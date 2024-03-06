Hyderabad: Man Forced into Russian Army, Dies in Ukraine Conflict

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, sadly became caught up in a job scam which saw him conscripted into the Russian Army. This terrible trick resulted in Asfan losing his life amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict leaving his remaining family, including his wife and two children.
Mohammed's family sought help from Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP, hoping to retrieve Asfan from Russia. Unfortunately, their hope crumbled when the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed Mohammed's passing.
Days before Asfan's incident, another Indian man, 23-year-old Hamil Mangukiya from Gujarat, suffered a similar fate. He took part in a dubious online job offer and was erroneously hired as an assistant in the Russian Army. During an airstrike on the Russia-Ukraine border in the Donetsk region, Mangukiya tragically lost his life.
Worryingly, more Indians are being caught up in job scams which leave them unknowingly entangled in military conflicts abroad. It's believed some are being forced to fight in the Ukraine war under duress.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed this alarming situation. They highlighted the government's actions to rescue Indian nationals who find themselves roped into the Russian army. MEA representative, Randhir Jaiswal, made it known that roughly 20 Indians have gone to Russia under false pretenses. The goal is their swift return to India.
Jaiswal confirmed India is in constant touch with Russian officials in New Delhi and Moscow. This helps speed up the return of these unsuspecting Indians. The troubling pattern of Indians tricked into military roles raises a red flag. It shows the need for more awareness and stricter methods to stop these dishonest activities. As countries work through the tough situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, these unfortunate folks' problems highlight the need for international teamwork. This is crucial to tackle job fraud and the abuse of workers who have little protection.
