Manipur: Chief Minister Calls for NRC Implementation

IMPHAL: The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has decided to ask the central government to bring the National Register for Citizens (NRC) to the state. This idea is not new; in fact, the Manipur Legislative Assembly just passed a resolution asking for the NRC. The hope is that it will help both the state and the country as a whole.
Singh explained that the state government can't do this on its own. He amplified the voice of the Assembly decision. Going on record, he said,"The state cannot implement it (NRC). We have taken a resolution in the House. We are sending a recommendation to the Central government to do the needful for implementation of NRC in Manipur,"
The decision was backed by many, including a Tangkhul Naga MLA. The show of support also came from a Naga Minister, two Meitei Pangal MLAs, and Meitei MLAs. This agreement was a big deal in Manipur's legislature. And the Chief Minister made sure to show it off on social media, calling it a display of unity from Manipur's indigenous communities to protect their home state and their country through the NRC.
On the first day of March, 2024, in the 5th session of the 12th Assembly, the Manipur Legislative Assembly again stated its support for the security and integrity of the state. The lawmakers called on the Indian Government to speed up the process of implementing the NRC in Manipur. This renewed call reflects the continuous commitment of the assembly to tackle issues surrounding citizenship and immigration.
"This is a big deal," said the Chief Minister. "This united effort showcases the resolve of indigenous communities in Manipur to implement NRC to save the state and the Nation. This is truly a pivotal moment in the Manipur Legislative Assembly's history."
Manipur is stepping up. It's putting the NRC into action. The State's suggestion to the Centre highlights how everyone is working together. They're tackling who gets to be a citizen and making sure everyone in Manipur and the country feels safe.
