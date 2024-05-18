‘I am handing over my son to you…he won’t disappoint’ : Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli

Raebareli: In her first public address in the ongoing election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader and AICC President Sonia Gandhi urged the people of Raebarelli to accept his son Rahul Gandhi just like the way they accepted her while assuring that “he won’t disappoint them”.

This was Sonia Gandhi’s first public address in Raebareli, her erstwhile constituency in a long time, and she recalled the ‘age-old’ roots of the Gandhi family with the people of the constituency. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present alongside her during her address.

“I am very happy that I got the opportunity to come among you after so long...You all gave me the opportunity to serve you as an MP, this is the biggest treasure of my life. For the last 100 years, the roots of our family are connected to the soil of this land. This relation is as pure as Ganga Maa. It started with the farmer’s agitation of Awadh and Raebareli,” Sonia Gandhi said addressing the public meeting.

Expressing gratefulness to the people of Raebareli, the AICC President said that she has given the same teachings and morals to her children — Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, that she got from the people of the constituency and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “In Indira Ji’s heart, there was a special place for Raebareli. I have seen her working very closely, she had immense affection for you all. I have given the same teachings to Rahul and Priyanka, that Indira Ji and the people of Raebareli had bestowed upon me; Respect all, protect the weak, fight for people’s rights against injustice, don’t be sacred, because the roots of struggle is very strong,” Sonia Gandhi said.

“My aanchal (end of a saari, also refers to protective shelter) was always filled with your love and affection. Your love never made me feel alone Everything I have is yours...I am handing over my son to you. You have to accept him and keep him, just like you accepted me. Rahul will not disappoint you,” the Congress leader said while making an emotional appeal to the people to accept her son.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Raebareli, the erstwhile constituency of her mother. Sonia Gandhi held the seat for four consecutive terms since 2004, before she took the Rajya Sabha route to the Parliament this year.

In Amethi — the other Congress bastion, the party lost in 2019 — incumbent MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani is pitted against Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a long-time loyalist of the Gandhi family. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) has also fielded Nanhe Singh Chauhan from the seat.

Polling on both the seats will be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of the elections. The 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh are being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal Elected As President Of Supreme Court Bar Association

Also watch: