Academic Performance, Career Concerns & Homework top Stressors for Students: Report

MUMBAI: The Annual IC3 Conference & Expo 2025, held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on August 20–21, brought together more than 1,500 educators, school leaders, counsellors, and university representatives from across 95 countries to address one of the most urgent challenges facing India’s youth: student mental health and well-being.

The conference, centred on the theme “Counselling as a Culture”, marked the launch of the Student Suicides Aversion Report-Mental Health & Well-Being, Volume III: The Student Well-Being Pulse Report, an extensive survey based on responses from 8,542 students across India by the IC3 Institute.

The report reveals a crisis cutting across grades, gender, and geographies. While academic pressure remains the dominant stressor, students report persistent emotional distress, lack of access to professional support, and widespread uncertainty about their futures.