Identity Crisis: Chinese War Veteran Wang Qi, aka Raj Bahadur, Faces Proof Demand

GUWAHATI: A former soldier, who goes by Wang Qi in China and Raj Bahadur in India, is in the middle of a controversy about his identity and what he did during the 1962 war.

After serving as a soldier in the war, Wang Qi moved to Madhya Pradesh, India, where he got married, had a family, and became well-respected in the community.

But, the Chinese authorities are casting doubt on whether Wang Qi fought in the 1962 war, despite evidence that he did and recognition from Indian authorities. China is questioning his role in the war.

Now a grandfather, Wang Qi has said he is confused and upset about the controversy. He insists that he has always been truthful about his past and is proud of serving in the 1962 war.