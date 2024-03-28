Identity Crisis: Chinese War Veteran Wang Qi, aka Raj Bahadur, Faces Proof Demand

GUWAHATI: A former soldier, who goes by Wang Qi in China and Raj Bahadur in India, is in the middle of a controversy about his identity and what he did during the 1962 war.
After serving as a soldier in the war, Wang Qi moved to Madhya Pradesh, India, where he got married, had a family, and became well-respected in the community.
But, the Chinese authorities are casting doubt on whether Wang Qi fought in the 1962 war, despite evidence that he did and recognition from Indian authorities. China is questioning his role in the war.
Now a grandfather, Wang Qi has said he is confused and upset about the controversy. He insists that he has always been truthful about his past and is proud of serving in the 1962 war.
Wang, who is turning 85 on May 2 this year, was captured by the Indian Army on January 3, 1963, for accidentally entering Arunachal Pradesh.
He claimed that he was working as a mechanical survey engineer for China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) at that time.
However, since the 1962 war had already ended, he was treated as a spy instead of being recognized as a prisoner of war (POW).
After spending eight years in prison, Wang was released and took on an Indian name as Raj Bahadur. He then settled in Tirodi village at Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, where he got married and had children.
After facing many challenges, Wang and his family were able to visit China in February 2017. They were warmly welcomed in Xiaozhainan, where his older brother lives.
Wang’s return to China received a lot of attention from the Chinese media and after staying there for three months, he returned to India.
Now, in a surprising turn of events, the Chinese embassy has requested Wang to provide proof of his involvement in the 1962 war and his military service.
Speaking to the Times of India, Wang’s son, Vishnu, said that his father had written to the Chinese embassy to claim his pensions and other benefits. However, instead of processing his request, the embassy asked Wang to provide evidence that he had participated in the 1962 war and was officially enlisted in the army.
Vishnu further said that his father has already provided all the necessary documents, including ID cards, photographs, and court documents from India to prove his arrest.
Wang has been expecting to receive retirement benefits from the PLA. As per sources, these benefits are currently suspended because official records mistakenly declare him “dead”.
ALSO WATCH: