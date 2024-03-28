Nagaland: ENPO, ENLU Convene in Tuensang amidst Ongoing Strike

KOHIMA: The crucial ENPO-ENLU meeting in Tuensang has drawn a significant East Nagaland representation as 20 MLAs joined convene.
The meeting addressed escalating frontier territory concerns, emphasizing unity, liberty, and collective voice.
The meeting organized by ENPO, marks a crucial step forward for Eastern Nagaland’s effort to be herd and empowered. It started at 10:00 am at the CKS Hall.
The meeting covered a wide range of important topics for Eastern Nagaland. Highlights include a Presidential Address by R. Tsapikiu Sangtam, President of ENPO, setting the agenda for focused discussions, adopting public resolutions, and a prayer by Reverend Yimto, Pastor of YBC Tuensang.
This meeting is significant because it includes a wide range of participants. It invites members of ENLU, former Presidents of ENPO, tribal organizations, frontal organizations, and federating units to take part.
Earlier, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had called on the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) to refrain from boycotting electoral procedures by agreeing that there is a need for dialogue and cooperation in resolving disagreements.
His message was cast at the ticket distribution event for the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Dr Chumben Murry.
Rio said the state cabinet would summon a meeting of all the 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland after their return from Delhi to address their grievances.
Further, he stressed the importance of their cooperation with ENPO in addressing the issues of power-sharing for the benefit of the people. He spoke against the notion that the proposed autonomous body would be under the control of the Governor, calling it "undemocratic."
On the other hand, Rio has pointed out major policy issues that they have to address, as per their mandate in Eastern Nagaland: improvement in the development in the ENPO area, improvement in education and healthcare, increasing per capita income, job reservations, and opportunities for higher studies.
He pointed out that there are certain Naga communities geographically separated from each other but having a common identity and therefore need to work together to shape up the state's future.
