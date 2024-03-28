Nagaland: ENPO, ENLU Convene in Tuensang amidst Ongoing Strike

This meeting is significant because it includes a wide range of participants. It invites members of ENLU, former Presidents of ENPO, tribal organizations, frontal organizations, and federating units to take part.

Earlier, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had called on the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) to refrain from boycotting electoral procedures by agreeing that there is a need for dialogue and cooperation in resolving disagreements.

His message was cast at the ticket distribution event for the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Dr Chumben Murry.

Rio said the state cabinet would summon a meeting of all the 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland after their return from Delhi to address their grievances.