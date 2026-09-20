IIT Bombay student commits suicide; protest over accountability

MUMBAI: A second-year B Tech student allegedly died by suicide at IIT Bombay (Powai) on Friday, prompting a section of students to gather in protest and demand accountability and transparency from the institute's administration. Police have deployed personnel on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said that the investigation in the case is underway. "Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution," he told reporters. Asked about the nature of the students' demands, the DCP said, "The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too."

He added that while some protesters had dispersed, others remained on the ground as talks continued. "Some students are still protesting, and efforts are being made to speak with them as well," he said. Among the protesters was Pranay, who said the protest was driven by a pattern of repeated tragedies. "The reason for our protest today is that a suicide took place in our college today. That is why we have gathered to protest-to demand accountability, transparency, and answers from our administration." (ANI)

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