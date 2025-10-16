Illegal betting case: Karnataka HC denies release petition for Congress MLA Veerendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed the petition seeking the release of the Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra aka Veerendra Pappi. MLA Veerendra is jailed in an illegal betting case by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and is facing money laundering charges. The bench headed by Justice M.I. Arun passed an order while looking into the petition submitted by MLA Veerndra’s wife. The petition claimed that the arrest of MLA Veerendra was illegal, arbitrary and violated his fundamental rights. The bench further stated that if a bail petition is submitted by the accused, it could be considered in accordance with the law. If the B report (closure report) is accepted by the trial court, later the petitioner could file a petition for quashing. (IANS)

