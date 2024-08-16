IMA Declares 24-Hour Shutdown of Non-Emergency Medical Services in Nationwide Protest

KOLKATA: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a 24-hour nationwide strike to show support for the protests against the rape and murder of an on-duty female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Government College and Hospital.
During the strike, which starts at 6 am on Saturday, August 17, non-emergency medical services will be suspended.
Medical professionals across the country have been protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.
The IMA announced on Thursday that for the first time, non-essential medical services would be suspended nationwide.
In their release, the IMA assured that all essential services would continue, with casualty departments remaining staffed, but routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries would not be conducted.
The suspension would affect all sectors where modern medicine doctors are working. The IMA also emphasized the need for national sympathy for the just cause of its doctors.
The IMA emphasized that doctors, particularly women, are exposed to significant risks because of their profession and highlighted the authorities' responsibility to ensure the safety of healthcare workers within hospital premises.
They further stated that physical assaults and other crimes against medical staff result from the authorities' indifference and insensitivity to the needs of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.
The investigation into the trainee doctor's death has been handed over from Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following the Calcutta High Court's orders.
The IMA stressed the importance of maintaining law and order during this critical investigation. The nationwide strike is meant to highlight the urgent need for better protection of medical professionals.
The IMA emphasized that doctors in all sectors of modern medicine would take part in this protest, which brings attention to the ongoing challenges faced by healthcare workers in India. Ensuring their safety is crucial for keeping the healthcare system functional.
