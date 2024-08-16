IMA Declares 24-Hour Shutdown of Non-Emergency Medical Services in Nationwide Protest

KOLKATA: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a 24-hour nationwide strike to show support for the protests against the rape and murder of an on-duty female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Government College and Hospital.

During the strike, which starts at 6 am on Saturday, August 17, non-emergency medical services will be suspended.

Medical professionals across the country have been protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

The IMA announced on Thursday that for the first time, non-essential medical services would be suspended nationwide.