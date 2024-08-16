Assam CM Warns of Demographic Shifts, Demands Urgent Action for Population Balance

GUWAHATI: On the 78th Independence Day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged serious concern over changing demographics in the State of Assam.
Shifting ratio of Hindu and Muslim populations can throw jeopardy at Assam's future, he alerted.
After the public banner was unfurled, Sarma drew attention to the fact that neighborhood networks are feeling all the more restless and cautious as the segment changes proceed.
In 12 to 13 Assam districts, he said, Hindus have already turned into a minority.
Referring to some recent population data, he claimed that while Muslims' population in the State would be 41% in 2021, Hindus will comprise only 57%.
He warned that the percentage of Hindus living in the United States might slide further down to 50 per cent from the earlier 60–65% range.
Others include Christians and some minor communities.
He appealed for better governance in the states and said the interest of the locals has to be protected by following the family planning norms more stringently .
He also added that polygamy should not be prevalent in all societies and that people have to be careful about it .
Earlier, the CM expressed deep concern over the attacks on the minority communities from Bangladesh.
He expressed his deep sympathies and solidarity with the victim Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains. Sarma said he was reminded of the minority communities in Bangladesh when the country was celebrating its Independence Day. He added that he was deeply concerned about their future when the neighboring country was going through such turmoil.
Sarma said freedom fighters and all Indians had fought for this very independence that was being hailed and nobody had asked for the division of India.
He said Hindus in East and West Pakistan too had fought for a united India but the then leadership succumbed to the demand of partitioning.
