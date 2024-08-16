Assam CM Warns of Demographic Shifts, Demands Urgent Action for Population Balance

GUWAHATI: On the 78th Independence Day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged serious concern over changing demographics in the State of Assam.

Shifting ratio of Hindu and Muslim populations can throw jeopardy at Assam's future, he alerted.

After the public banner was unfurled, Sarma drew attention to the fact that neighborhood networks are feeling all the more restless and cautious as the segment changes proceed.

In 12 to 13 Assam districts, he said, Hindus have already turned into a minority.

Referring to some recent population data, he claimed that while Muslims' population in the State would be 41% in 2021, Hindus will comprise only 57%.

He warned that the percentage of Hindus living in the United States might slide further down to 50 per cent from the earlier 60–65% range.