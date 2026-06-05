IMEC Emerging as Strategic Trade Corridor Linking India, Middle East and Europe

NEW DELHI: The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a proposed multinational infrastructure initiative connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe through trade, energy, and digital networks, is being viewed as a strategic alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to an article published by the Middle East Institute.

Launched during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, IMEC aims to establish a resilient supply chain linking the three regions through upgraded ports, rail networks, energy grids, and subsea communication cables. The corridor is designed to facilitate the movement of goods, energy, and data while bypassing traditional chokepoints such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Suez Canal.

The initiative's signatories include India, the United States, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union. Countries such as Qatar, Oman, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran are not part of the project.

Although progress on IMEC has slowed due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the article argues that the strategic rationale behind the project has only become stronger. Regional and international stakeholders continue to recognise the need for enhanced connectivity and infrastructure to support long-term economic growth and stability.

The proposed corridor seeks to address vulnerabilities in global trade routes exposed by incidents such as the 2021 Suez Canal blockage and disruptions in the Red Sea caused by Houthi attacks since late 2023. According to the article, IMEC could significantly reduce transit times between India and Europe and lower transportation costs by up to 30 per cent.

Beyond trade, the project's most significant impact may be in the energy and technology sectors. Planned fibre-optic cables along the route would provide an alternative to existing data chokepoints and support the rapidly growing digital needs of India's private sector. The article notes that India generates nearly 20 per cent of the world's data but accounts for only about 3 per cent of global data centre capacity.

The article also highlights that IMEC aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on expanding technology infrastructure and could strengthen economic interdependence across the region while advancing broader strategic and security interests. (IANS)

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