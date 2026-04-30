India among world’s top countries in meeting climate targets: Minister Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that India is among the world’s best-performing nations in climate action, having already achieved its renewable energy targets well ahead of schedule. Speaking at the ‘Advancing Resilience with Climate Change’ dialogue, he noted that India is now aiming to reach 500 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity by 2030, reflecting a significant expansion of its earlier goals.

Goyal highlighted that India has consistently ranked among the top performers in the G20 for meeting its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs). He pointed out that the country initially planned for 20 GW of solar capacity over nearly a decade, but after Narendra Modi took office in 2014, the target was scaled up to 100 GW and successfully achieved within the set timeframe. This, he said, demonstrates India’s ability to combine ambition with execution in climate policy.

Recalling India’s leadership during the Paris COP21 negotiations, Goyal said the country played a key role in building consensus among developed and developing nations. He emphasized that India helped create a flexible framework allowing countries to define their own climate targets, transforming its global image from a reluctant participant to a proactive leader.

The minister also spoke about India’s growing economic engagement globally, noting ongoing trade discussions with multiple regions and countries, including those in South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Eurasia. He stressed that India’s growth story is increasingly recognized worldwide, opening new opportunities for Indian businesses in international markets.

Goyal underlined that climate action in India has evolved from being seen as an obligation to becoming an economically beneficial strategy. Despite limited support from developed nations in terms of funding and technology, India has continued to make strong progress. He highlighted that the renewable energy sector is generating jobs, boosting economic activity, and creating export potential in technology and services.

He also pointed to structural reforms such as the “One Nation, One Grid” initiative, expansion of transmission infrastructure, and revival of stalled power projects. Concluding, Goyal stressed the importance of efficiency and behavioral change, urging collective action from individuals, industries, and governments to achieve climate goals while driving sustainable economic growth. (IANS)

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