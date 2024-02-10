India and ADB Strike $200 Million Deal To Manage Brahmaputra River Risks

NEW DELHI: The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Friday, inked a $200 million loan deal to bolster flood and riverbank erosion risk management along the 650 kilometres (km) long main stem of the mighty Brahmaputra river in Assam.

Ms. Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, for the Government of India, and Mr. Hoe Yun Jeong, Deputy Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission, for ADB signed the loan agreement for the Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project in Assam.

The project builds on the success and lessons from the ADB-funded Assam Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Investment Programme executed during 2010–2020, and similar investments in Bangladesh.