ASSAM: In the latest of an online opinion survey by a leading news establishment released this February, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as the third most popular Chief Minister of India, according to respondents in their respective states.

However, despite this ranking, Sarma's popularity has steadily declined over the past year. In the survey conducted respondents from different countries rated the performance of their senior ministers. In Assam, 48.6% of respondents expressed satisfaction with Sarma’s performance.

This put him behind Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who finished second for the seventh consecutive term with a satisfaction rating of 52.7% among Odisha respondents Sarma's decline in popularity is reflected in the historical context of the investigation. In March 2022 he achieved a high approval rating of 68%, rising further to 68% in February 2023, but by August 2023 his support had fallen sharply to 49.2% . Despite being ranked the third most popular chief minister in his state, Sarma was only seventh in all India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has topped the national rankings for the eighth consecutive time, with 46.3% of respondents across the state naming him as the best performing chief minister. In contrast, Sarma received support from only 2% of respondents in the national list.

These survey ahead of polls measuring the public sentiment on a variety of political issues, including government performance and leadership favorability.The findings provide insight into changes in political popularity prior to elections a it is important for the fruit.

Despite of the decline in CM Sarma’s popularity, the survey highlights the enduring appeal of leaders like Naveen Patnaik, who have consistently maintained their support status in tough politics. As politics continues to evolve, it will need to navigate changing public sentiment to maintain its relevance and support among voters.