India and Italy expand defence ties, explore deepening industrial cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and Italy explored prospects for further developing industrial cooperation in the defence sector during a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in New Delhi on Thursday. Both ministers discussed ways to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy's defence cooperation initiative.

The two sides also exchanged a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (MCP) 2026-27 regarding military engagements between the armed forces of India and Italy.

"Happy to have welcomed my Italian counterpart Mr Guido Crosetto and held extensive talks with him in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of regional and global issues including the current situation in West Asia. We also discussed the avenues to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy's defence cooperation initiative. A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (MCP) 2026-27 was also exchanged regarding military engagements between the Armed forces of both countries," Singh posted on X.

Describing his meeting with Singh as "cordial and fruitful", Crosetto stated that several regional and global issues, including the current situation in the Middle East, were also discussed.

"Cordial and fruitful meeting in India with my counterpart Shri Rajnath Singh. We discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including the current situation in the Middle East. During the meeting, we also delved into prospects for further developing industrial cooperation in the defence sector, based on shared interests and mutual benefit. Finally, the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan 2026-2027 was exchanged, concerning commitments and collaborative activities between our Armed Forces," Italy's Ministry of Defence quoted Crosetto as saying. (IANS)

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