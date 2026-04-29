Op Sindoor showed terrorism is no longer immune: Rajnath Singh at Kyrgyzstan SCO meet

BISHKEK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek, calling for a unified and uncompromising global response to terrorism, separatism, and extremism. He stressed the need to dismantle terrorist safe havens and reject any political justification for such acts, warning against selective approaches or double standards in counter-terrorism efforts.

Referring to India’s firm stance, Singh cited Operation Sindoor as an example of the country’s resolve, stating that terrorist epicentres are no longer beyond the reach of accountability. He emphasized that state-sponsored cross-border terrorism remains a major threat to national sovereignty and must be addressed collectively by the international community.

Singh highlighted that counter-terrorism has always been a core principle of the SCO, noting that the grouping has consistently condemned terrorism in all forms. He referenced the Tianjin Declaration as evidence of a shared commitment among member nations to combat terrorism and its supporting networks, reinforcing India’s zero-tolerance approach. He added that the real test of credibility lies in consistent action, reiterating that terrorism has no nationality or religion.

The Defence Minister also underlined the role of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure in addressing radicalisation and strengthening cooperation among member states. He pointed to joint initiatives undertaken during India’s chairmanship as a reflection of collective determination to tackle evolving security threats.

Addressing broader global challenges, Singh noted that the world is facing increasing uncertainty and fragmentation. He called for a more orderly and inclusive global system based on mutual respect, dialogue, and cooperation rather than conflict and competition. Stressing that peace and stability are shared responsibilities, he urged SCO members to prioritise diplomacy over force.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Singh concluded by reminding leaders that true strength lies in protecting the vulnerable and promoting harmony, advocating for an era defined by peace and prosperity rather than violence and war. (IANS)

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