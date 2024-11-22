India And Japan Discuss Defence Cooperation, Interoperability At ASEAN Forum

NEW DELHI: India and Japan strengthened their strategic defense ties during discussions between Japanese Foreign Minister General Nakatani and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which took place in Vientiane, Laos.
The talks focused on improving cooperation between their military in bilateral and multilateral exercises to foster interoperability, as well as the reciprocal supply and service provision.
Ministers emphasized the importance of collaboration in defense industry and technology and decided to launch projects for joint development and production in the field of defense manufacturing.
As the two nations' cooperation grows, the discussions also discussed the potential for collaboration in the air domain.
Singh met his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro, and they agreed to deepen cooperation in defence, counterterrorism, space, and maritime security. The ASEAN-led forum gathers together member states and 8 dialogue partners, including India, Japan, the US, and China, to promote stability in the region.
Singh also engaged in talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin, emphasizing operational coordination, sharing of information, and industrial rejuvenation in the relationship between India and the United States concerning defence.
Moreover, the Defence Minister met with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in relation to recent disengagements at Depsang and Demchok and tensions due to border issues in Ladakh. Singh stressed the link between border issues and the larger framework of their respective bilateral relations and the need for de-escalation to restore trust.
Even if de-escalation and army withdrawal are essential to maintaining regional peace, the Ladakh disengagement aimed to address the standoff along the Line of Actual Control with notable achievements.
