India And Japan Discuss Defence Cooperation, Interoperability At ASEAN Forum

NEW DELHI: India and Japan strengthened their strategic defense ties during discussions between Japanese Foreign Minister General Nakatani and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which took place in Vientiane, Laos.

The talks focused on improving cooperation between their military in bilateral and multilateral exercises to foster interoperability, as well as the reciprocal supply and service provision.

Ministers emphasized the importance of collaboration in defense industry and technology and decided to launch projects for joint development and production in the field of defense manufacturing.

As the two nations' cooperation grows, the discussions also discussed the potential for collaboration in the air domain.