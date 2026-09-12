Modi, Putin Review India-Russia Strategic Ties, Call for Dialogue on Global Conflicts at BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in the national capital and reviewed progress in bilateral ties in a range of areas including defence, energy, space and people-to- people domains.

This was their second meeting in a fortnight. The two leaders had met earlier in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit on August 31.

"PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with President Putin on various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in sectors including trade, energy, defense, space and people to people ties which remain key focus areas of the enduring India-Russia partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remains the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

The two leaders welcomed Russia's International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM India", which was held for the first time in India from September 9-11 and underscored its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties. The two leaders also visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with the participants.

PM Modi and President Putin agreed to remain engaged in an effort to strengthen further the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties.

President Putin invited Prime Minister to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister accepted the invitation. The dates of the Summit will be decided as per mutual convenience through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

Also Read: Talks with PM Modi, address on agenda as President Putin set to attend BRICS Summit