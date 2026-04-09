India assures adequate coal stock, steady supply amid global uncertainties

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said that India currently has sufficient coal stocks at mines, with enough fuel available to meet power generation demand.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, said during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, that the government has asked coal companies to ensure adequate supply amid global uncertainties.

The ministry has issued guidance to coal producers to keep supplies steady despite rising input costs, he said.

An affordability-focused approach has been adopted, with Coal India Limited and Singareni Collieries Company Limited absorbing higher costs to avoid passing on the cost burden to consumers. Coal India also increased the frequency of e-auctions in March, helping ensure smoother access to coal for buyers, Kassi said, adding that domestic coal availability remains comfortable.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, recently highlighted that coal gasification will be pivotal in strengthening India’s energy security, reducing import dependence, and supporting industrial growth.

The minister, describing coal gasification as a key transformative technology, said that it converts coal into syngas, which can be further used to produce cleaner fuels, chemicals, fertilisers, and hydrogen. This approach enables more efficient and sustainable use of domestic resources while enhancing economic resilience.

The minister said to promote adoption, the government has launched the National Coal Gasification Mission with a target of 100 million tonnes of gasification by 2030.

An incentive framework of Rs 8,500 crore has been introduced to support public and private sector projects, with several large-scale initiatives already underway and investments exceeding Rs 64,000 crore in the pipeline. Advanced technologies such as Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) were also highlighted for their potential to tap previously inaccessible reserves while reducing environmental impact.

He said that India’s rapidly expanding economy requires a balanced energy approach that aligns development with sustainability. (IANS)

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