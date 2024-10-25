INDIA Bloc to Contest Uttar Pradesh Bypolls on Samajwadi Party’s ‘Cycle’ Symbol: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: After announcing that INDIA bloc candidates would be contesting the Uttar Pradesh bypolls on the Samajwadi Party’s ‘cycle’ symbol, party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday ‘humne yeh thana hai, ‘samvidhan, arshan, sohardh (We have decided to save Constitution, Reservation, Harmony)

“We have decided to save ‘Constitution, Reservation, Harmony’ We have to build the country of Bapu-Babasaheb-Lohia’s dreams,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier, in another post, Yadav highlighted that the INDIA bloc candidates would be contesting the bypolls under his party’s symbol

“‘It is not about seats but about winning’. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of ‘India Alliance’ will contest on all the 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol ‘cycle’. Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election,” read the post on X.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput further confirmed that the main aim of the alliance will be to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of choosing the symbol.

“INDIA Alliance is contesting all 9 seats. For us, symbol is not important. For us, the end of BJP’s misgovernance is important. For us, the end of Bahraich riot perpetrators is important. For us, it is important that there be security, peace and safeguarding of Constitution. INDIA Alliance is united against those who are against caste census and reservation and will contest all 9 seats. The manner in which Akhilesh Yadav showed big-heartedness in Haryana, we will contest with the same sentiment and win all 9 seats,” he said.

Additionally, Akhilesh Yadav also appealed to the people to stand united and vote without dividing the vote.

“Samajwadi Party’s strength has increased manifold with the support of Congress party’s top leadership and booth level workers. With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of ‘India Alliance’ in all the 9 assembly seats has been filled with new energy with the resolve to win,” the post said.

“That is why our appeal to everyone is: not even a single vote should be reduced, not even a single vote should be divided. This unity and solidarity of ‘India Alliance’ filled with harmony in the interest of the country will write new history today and tomorrow as well,” his post added.

On Tuesday, 15 candidates filed nominations in UP for by-polls and a total of 34 candidates filed nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls till Wednesday. Nominations will continue to be accepted for the by-elections of the 9 assembly seats in UP until October 25.

The poll body has announced by-polls for nine of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, except Milkipur of Ayodhya district. The polling will take place on November 13 and counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. (ANI)

