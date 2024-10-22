Talks with Congress going on seat sharing in UP: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that talks are underway between the SP and Congress regarding seat sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls to be held on November 13.

He further emphasised that the Karhal Assembly constituency has always been a stronghold for the Samajwadi Party expressing confidence that the people of Karhal will give “historic results”.

“Karhal Assembly constituency has been our stronghold and this time as well, the people of Karhal will give historic results,” he told ANI.

SP candidate from the Karhal Assembly seat, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav filed his nomination for the Assembly by-elections.

The by-poll was necessitated in the Karhal constituency following Akhilesh Yadav’s resignation after being elected from Kannauj as MP.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav expressed confidence in winning the Karhal bye-election and said, “Samajwadi party will win big in Karhal by-elections... The party and workers and fully prepared and seeing the Lok Sabha election results, we are all very positive about the by-election results. Our strategy will remain the same.”

SP candidate Tej Pratap Yadav said, “BJP is yet to find a candidate. The public has made up their mind. They are with the Samajwadi Party. Samajwadi Party will win this seat by a big margin.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Akhilesh said that they will claim only those seats where they have a strong organisation. (ANI)

