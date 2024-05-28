‘INDIA bloc will not allow BJP to change the Constitution’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to change the Constitution.

“The 2024 election is an election to save the Constitution. These people (BJP) want to tear the Constitution and throw it away. They want to end the Constitution which was given to us by Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Jawahar Lal Nehru. I want to promise you that as long as we (INDIA bloc) are here, we will not allow them to change it,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Khusrupur in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency along with RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav.

He said that before the Constitution was drafted, the Dalits, backward and tribals had no rights. “Whatever rights people got, they got it because of this Constitution,” Rahul Gandhi said. Attacking PM Modi over his speeches, Rahul Gandhi said that he (PM Modi) should stop giving speeches and he is trying to “divide” the country.

“He should talk about how many jobs he has provided to the people in Bihar. You had promised to give two crore jobs in a year but did not give a single job. There were many opportunities for jobs earlier but by implementing demonetisation and GST, he closed all the jobs,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also taunted PM Modi for his interviews given to various media organisations. “Have you seen interviews of PM Modi, it looks like a case of question paper leak. The questions were given to him in advance. Prime Minister Modi says in the interview that he is not biological. God has sent him and he is taking decisions on His orders,” he said. Rahul Gandhi added that the INDIA bloc would scrap the Agniveer scheme after they would form the government at the Centre.

“In 2024, the INDIA bloc is going to form the government in the Centre and first of all, the Agniveer scheme will be torn and thrown in the dustbin. Double standards are being adopted with the army soldiers working under the Agniveer scheme. They are not being given any facilities. The INDIA bloc government we will start the permanent job and permanent pension scheme in the same way as recruitment was done earlier in the service,” Rahul Gandhi said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, during the rally, said that a list of poor people will be prepared in Bihar which will include tribal families, Dalit families, deprived families and poor upper caste families.

“One woman will be selected from each family and every month Rs 8,500 will be deposited in the account of that woman. On the 5th of every month, Rs 8,500 will be deposited in the bank accounts of these women,” Tejashwi Yadav said. He also slammed PM Modi for his various comments and “foul” language. “The language of the Prime Minister has fallen so much that no family member wants to sit and listen to his speech. He only talks about temples, mosques, fish, mutton and Mujra. There is no Prime Minister who is a bigger liar than PM Modi,” Yadav said.

Besides Tejashwi Yadav, Congress state President Akhilesh Singh, Vilassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress state in-charge Mohan Prakash and other leaders were present in the Khusrupur rally.

Congress has given the ticket to Ansul Avijit to contest the Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib. Misa Bharti of RJD is contesting from Patliputra and Sudama Prasad of CPI-ML is contesting from Arrah. (IANS)

