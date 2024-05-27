PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Remal

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the response and preparedness for Cyclone 'Remal.'

Cyclone Remal is to make landfall today, at midnight between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts, as per IMD.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant weather disturbances for the state of Tripura in conjunction with Cyclone Remal. The storm, expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph, is likely to make landfall around 11 pm on Sunday near Khepupara in Bangladesh and Sagar Islands in West Bengal.

"From May 27-28, the weather will intensify, with extremely heavy rainfall anticipated in Gomati and Sepahijala districts. Other regions, including South, Dhalai, Khowai, North, Unakoti, and West districts, will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and squally winds," the IMD said.

IMD has urged the residents to remain vigilant and heed the warnings and advisories issued by local authorities. Preparations should be made to secure homes and livestock, and emergency supplies should be gathered in anticipation of prolonged power outages and potential flooding.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has opened helpline numbers at Howrah and Sealdah as Remal is expected to build into an intense cyclonic storm. Eastern Railway has already implemented various measures to ensure safety and minimize the impact which include activation of a disaster management team, round-the-clock monitoring of control rooms by the senior officers, regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations, continuous monitoring of cyclone-related information and keeping liaison with the Meteorological department. Helpline Numbers issued at Sealdah: 033-23508794 (DOT) and 033- 23833326 (Auto Phone). (ANI)

