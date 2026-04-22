India boosts defence diplomacy with United Kingdom, United States focus on Indo-Pacific

LONDON/HAWAII: India’s top military leadership engaged in high-level international defence diplomacy, focusing on strengthening strategic partnerships and addressing emerging security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan held key bilateral meetings in the United Kingdom with Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard and Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra. The discussions centred on the evolving nature of modern conflict and expanding military-to-military cooperation. Both sides emphasised advancing the India–UK partnership through the Defence Industrial Roadmap and collaboration in critical areas such as cyber, intelligence, and space, including efforts to enhance information resilience and specialised exchanges. The talks highlighted a shared commitment to building future-ready forces and reinforcing the broader strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi was on an official visit to the United States, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, headquarters of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC). (Agencies)

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