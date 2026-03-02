India can intervene to stop the war, Kerala LoP urges PM Modi to protect Indians amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi: Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Sunday expressed deep concern over the safety of Indians, particularly Malayalis, amid the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran and escalating tensions in West Asia. Kerala LoP said he is concerned for the large diaspora of Malayalis and Indians, has contacted the central government, and stressed that India can intervene to stop the war, as families in Kerala are in a state of panic.

“We are all very much worried about that because there is a large diaspora of Malayalis and Indians there. We requested the Prime Minister. I have sent an email to the central government. India can contribute, and it can intervene to stop the war. All the people and their relatives in Kerala are all very panicked. We are very much worried about that,” he told media persons. (ANI)

