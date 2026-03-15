India can play important role: UN urges ceasefire as Iran–Israel war escalates

New Delhi: The United Nations Human Rights Office has warned that the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict is rapidly escalating with serious humanitarian, economic, and global consequences, urging all parties to move towards an immediate ceasefire and stronger diplomatic efforts from influential countries including India to help de-escalate the crisis.

Speaking to IANS, UN Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said the organisation had already warned about the possibility of a conflict months before the hostilities began. “We have been warning about this for several months. In fact, just the week before the war began, our monitoring showed there was a heightened risk of conflict and hostilities,” she said. According to the UN Human Rights Office, the conflict has expanded beyond initial attacks and now involves multiple actors across the region.

Ravina Shamdasani noted that the escalation began after attacks involving Israel, Iran and the United States, followed by retaliatory actions and wider hostilities affecting neighbouring countries.

“This is an unfolding catastrophe before our very eyes, and it was entirely avoidable,” she said.

She added that the UN is closely monitoring developments in several countries including Iran, Lebanon and Israel, while also tracking global consequences such as rising fuel prices, disruption of humanitarian aid and economic difficulties affecting migrant workers in Gulf nations.

Shamdasani also highlighted that countries with global influence — including India — can play an important role in helping to end the conflict.

“India, along with other influential countries, can recommit to the UN Charter and insist on bringing this conflict to an end,” she said.

She added that world leaders must push for dialogue, negotiations and respect for international law to prevent the crisis from escalating into a wider regional war. The UN also expressed deep concern over reports that a strike hit a girls’ school in Minab, killing a large number of students. “This is absolutely horrific,” Shamdasani said.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, reports indicate that more than 100 students — around 160 girls —were killed during school hours, raising serious concerns about possible violations of international humanitarian law.

“This is potentially a grave violation of international law. We are urging a prompt investigation and full accountability,” she said, stressing that the victims’ families deserve transparency about what happened.

Shamdasani emphasised that international humanitarian law clearly requires the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure during armed conflicts.

“Even wars have laws. Parties to a conflict must do their utmost to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” she said.

She warned that attacks on schools, hospitals, desalination plants and other civilian facilities could amount to war crimes if intentionally targeted. The UN’s message to governments involved in the conflict is clear, she said. “There needs to be a ceasefire. Everyone should be working toward this goal. The current cycle of attacks and counterattacks is harming civilians and cannot serve long-term security objectives.” According to the UN Human Rights Office, sustained diplomatic efforts and international pressure are essential to secure a ceasefire and prevent further civilian casualties as the conflict continues to intensify across the region. (IANS)

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