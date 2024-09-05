India Celebrates Teachers’ Day: A Tribute to Educators and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: Teachers' Day is celebrated as a mark of respect for all teachers in India on the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan born on September 5, 1888. A philosopher, teacher, and the first Vice-President of India, he happened to be the second President of the country and was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, which is the highest civilian award in the country.

It was not only a memorial day to Dr. Radhakrishnan but to the great services provided by teachers, researchers, and professors in molding young minds and thereby molding the future of India. And this commitment to education on his part is carried forward even today as Dr. Radhakrishnan believes that teachers form an important part of teaching and education; hence his birthday can also be utilized to honor this class of professionals as part of a yearly ritual.

The celebration started when the students of Dr. Radhakrishnan went to him and informed him that they would like to celebrate his birthday. He was a very humble man and requested them not to make any personal celebration for him and, instead, suggested celebrating it in honor of teachers all over the country. Starting from the year 1962, this day has been kept in great enthusiasm, showing the regard that India holds for its educators.

The time had come for celebrations to pour in, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in. He took to X this time. In his tweet, he went on to express, "Best wishes on #TeachersDay, an occasion to express gratitude to all teachers who shape young minds. Tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary." As a nation looked upon the facilitators of learning and knowledge building epitomized by guiding students through life-changing decisions, his message did echo with millions.

As is customary, the President of India will confer this day with a National Award to Teachers as an appreciation for the awardees for manifestations of excellence in their profession. The award felicitates those teachers who have been eminently successful in inspiring, motivating, and elevating the standard of education in the country and who have made long-lasting impressions on their students.

On this day, students create any number of sincere offerings with skits, poems, speeches, and other creative performances that reflect their appreciation for their mentors. This indeed is a day that reminds us of the great role our teachers play in not only teaching academics but also in nurturing the moral and ethical foundation among human beings.