Assam: Teachers Protest on Teachers' Day After Minister's Statement

Biswanath: On Teachers' Day 2024, the teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya located in Sakomatha of Biswanath have staged a protest by wearing black badges. This demonstration is a response to recent remarks made by the education minister, who called the teachers of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) as "ineligible," resulting in their jobs remaining unregularised.

The teachers have expressed their frustration, questioning the minister's statement by highlighting that they were selected through a formal interview process. "If we are disqualified, why were we chosen over others?" one teacher remarked, underscoring the disparity between the minister's comments and their professional validation.

The discontent has sparked wider unrest, with teachers from 81 KGBVs across the state announcing an indefinite class boycott starting September 3. The protest reflects a growing dissatisfaction with the current handling of teacher employment and job security issues by the education authorities. The situation continues to evolve, with potential implications for both the education system and student learning across the state. It remains to see how both the teachers and the education minister work towards the resolution of this situation that has arisen from the comments made by the minister.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day on 5 September and wished them success in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights. In a message, the President said, "On the occasion of Teachers' Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country. This day marks the birth anniversary of the great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is a great source of inspiration for the entire nation. I pay my humble tributes to him on this occasion."