NEW DELHI: India and China recently held a meeting of their senior-most military commanders in the eastern sector, where the discussions focused on improving border management and addressing outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and China engage regularly through diplomatic and military mechanisms.

“India and China engage regularly through diplomatic and military mechanisms. A meeting of the senior-most military commanders was held in the eastern sector recently; discussion between the two sides focused on improving border management and addressing outstanding issues along the LAC. (IANS)