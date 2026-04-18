India, China hold first bilateral consultations on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) matters

NEW DELHI: India and China held their first bilateral consultations on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) matters in the national capital, exchanging views on the implementation of SCO Leaders’ decisions and the future course of the organisation. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual cooperation and consultations within the SCO framework. The consultations were held in New Delhi on April 16 and April 17, with India’s SCO National Coordinator Alok A Dimri and China’s National Coordinator Yan Wenbin leading their respective delegations.

“Two sides exchanged views on implementation of SCO Leaders’ Decisions, and the future-course of the organization. Both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual-cooperation and consultations in SCO matters,” the statement read. Both delegations also jointly called on Secretary (West) Sibi George to review ongoing cooperation within the SCO framework. During the meeting, the delegations reviewed key aspects of SCO engagement and discussed ways to strengthen coordination on various fronts. They focused on advancing cooperation in areas such as security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. “Both delegations, jointly, called on Secretary (West) Shri Sibi George to review cooperation within the SCO framework, including in the areas of security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” the statement added. (ANI)

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