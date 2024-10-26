India Cleared for World Wrestling Championships; Government to Cover WFI Contempt Risk

NEW DELHI: Indian wrestlers returned home yesterday after last-minute intervention by the Sports Minister. The wrestlers had converged at the home of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday after the Wrestling Federation of India withdrew from the tournament.

The WFI landed in a legal soup after wrestler Satyawart Kadian pointed out that conducting trials violates a court order as WFI is still suspended. The sports ministry had earlier suspended the WFI while the international wrestling body lifted its suspension in February.

That will mean the 12 wrestlers selected will compete in Albania next week. The government has assured full support for the athletes, with the sports minister promising to review the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India next month.

Kadian argues that given that the WFI is yet suspended, it was on its part violating a court order by making decisions in place. The ministry kept WFI suspended even though the Indian Olympic Association declined to bring back an interim panel, leaving the sport's future and wrestlers' careers at stake. However, the international wrestling body lifted WFI's suspension in February.

Mandaviya added, "A group of wrestlers came to me and were expressing their concerns about the situation. He further clarified that he told them that while the court case would go on, the wrestlers would go to the World Championships, where they deserve the privilege and where he had spoken wherever there was a need."

The government indicated that the sports federations are allowed to run without any support from the government, except for the support they get. The aim is that sports be developed in this country and athletes win their national and international competitions.

Earlier, the 12 wrestlers who qualified for the World Championships sat outside the minister's residence seeking his support.