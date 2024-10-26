Arunachal: Police Arrest Three in Connection with Missing Firearms in Seijosa

ITANAGAR: A major incident occurred at the Seijosa police station, where three people were arrested, two of whom were personnel from the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

Pakke-Kessang Superintendent of Police (SP) Tasi Darang said an FIR was registered that stated the 3rd IRBn battalion headquarters at central Kote had been compromised. He reported that a 9 mm pistol and 11 live rounds of ammunition are missing from the facility,.

The Seijosa police team led by Officer Sang Thinley and supervised by SP Darang undertook a prompt response after a complaint was lodged. This would prove very vital in ensuring the security breach could be addressed, particularly in recovering lost items.

The investigation did not take long to bear fruit as within no time, two policemen from the IRBn were arrested, one being identified as Phuntso Dondup, 30 years old, and the other being Haricharan Boro, who is 31 years old. The same operation saw the third subject, Md Babul Ali aged 35, taken into police custody.

As the course of the investigation unfolded the accused led the police to an area under Kekakuli village within the Sonitpur district of Assam. After a long breakthrough, a 9 mm pistol was found hidden in a bush, and it could have been an attempt to hide the weapon.

Further searches proved that the eleven live rounds of ammunition were found in a rented house belonging to Constable Boro from Seijosa. In fact, all the implicated firearms and ammunition had been recovered by the police and validated the initial reports of missing armaments.

The statement from the police department also said that the deeper issues are coming out with the report that the arrested three members are supposed to be drug addicts. This part of the issue questions the influence from substance abuse over their actions and, by extension, the security breach at the IRBn facility.