India condemns attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast

New Delhi: India on Sunday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy carrying Indian nationals off the coast of Oman, terming the continuous incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region “deeply worrisome.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that 10 of the Indian nationals on board were rescued, while one person is still reportedly missing. The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. It also thanked the Omani authorities for their support.

In a statement, the MEA said, “The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.”

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” it added.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Oman said that it is closely monitoring the incident involving the vessel GFS Galaxy. It further said that its officials are in close contact with the Omani authorities, the vessel’s management, and the concerned stakeholders, and is extending all possible assistance. (IANS)

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