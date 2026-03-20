India condemns attacks on Gulf energy installations, calls for immediate halt

New Delhi: India on Thursday termed the recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across the Gulf region as "deeply disturbing", highlighting that such actions will only further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world.

"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated while responding to media queries regarding attacks against energy infrastructure in the Gulf region in the last few days.

"Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," he added. (IANS)

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