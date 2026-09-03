India condemns demolition of century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday severely condemned the reported demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan and called upon the country's government to conduct a "prompt and transparent investigation" into yet another shocking incident involving the destruction of a place of worship for minority communities in the neighbouring nation.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi has noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan.

"We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century old minority place of worship. The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming. Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan," said Jaiswal.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable. Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfill its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage," he added.

The Hindu temple, constructed over 100 years ago, was demolished in Narowal city of Pakistan's Punjab province recently, sparking massive concerns.

A minority rights group said that the structure was intentionally demolished to make space for the expansion of an adjacent seminary and called for reconstructing the temple in its original form, local media reported on Tuesday. (IANS)

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