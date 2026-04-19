India conveys concern to Iran over shooting incident of two Indian-flagged ships

New Delhi: India on Saturday called Iran's Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali and conveyed "deep concern" at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson said in a statement that Iran's Ambassador was called in for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri this evening.

The Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views and resume the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.

"During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

The Foreign Secretary noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India.

"Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," the statement said.

It said that Iran's Ambassador undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities. (ANI)

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