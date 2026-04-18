Request being examined: India navigates Hasina’s extradition as tensions pivot in Dhaka

NEW DELHI: In a delicate balancing act between legal obligations and regional diplomacy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that it is officially reviewing a formal request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through established legal and judicial channels.

The announcement, delivered by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, comes at a pivotal moment as India seeks to stabilise its partnership with the newly established government in Dhaka following the dramatic political shifts of the “July Revolution.”

“The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We will continue to engage constructively on the issue with all the stakeholders. We follow all developments very closely,” said Jaiswal while addressing a weekly media briefing.

The extradition request, which India first acknowledged receiving in 2025, is now undergoing a rigorous assessment within India’s judicial framework. Jaiswal emphasised that the process is bound by internal legal protocols.

Despite the sensitivity surrounding Hasina’s presence in India—where she has remained since her ouster in August 2024—New Delhi is signalling a “business-as-usual” approach toward the new administration.

“I would also like to emphasise that the External Affairs Minister reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new government and further strengthen bilateral ties,” Jaiswal added, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Both nations have agreed to utilise formal channels to explore new proposals for cooperation in trade, energy, and regional security. “The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms,” the spokesperson remarked, pointing toward a structured path forward.

Official meetings are being scheduled to align the two countries’ perspectives on regional and global issues, ensuring that the partnership remains resilient despite the extradition impasse.

“Official meetings are expected to take place at an early date for both sides’ views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” Jaiswal said, underscoring the importance of sustained dialogue in the current regional context.

The current diplomatic climate is shaped by the events of July 2024, when a student-led uprising ended the long-standing regime of the Awami League. While Dhaka’s new leadership is under domestic pressure to bring Hasina back to face trial, New Delhi’s priority remains the “best interests of the people of Bangladesh,” prioritising stability and democracy in the neighbouring nation.

As judicial reviews continue, the MEA remains steadfast in its position: India will follow its legal “due process” while ensuring that its strategic bond with Bangladesh is not held hostage by the fate of a single individual. (ANI)

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