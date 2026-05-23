India, Cyprus reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, during their meeting in New Delhi. The talks between both leaders covered areas of trade and investment, defence and security, maritime and financial connectivity, technology and innovation, mobility, education, culture and India–European Union (EU) engagement. “Building upon India-Cyprus comprehensive and trusted partnership! Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with President Christodulides of Cyprus in New Delhi today. (IANS)

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