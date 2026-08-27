India denounces United Nations racial discrimination committee remarks

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday rejected the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination’s remarks about the country, terming them “politically motivated” and “highly malicious”.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it has taken note of the statement issued by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination after India’s 11th periodic review under ICERD, held in Geneva on August 11–12.

The MEA said that it was a routine treaty-body review, and India participated in the spirit of constructive engagement. It emphasised that India’s commitment to combatting racial discrimination remains unwavering.

During the review, India highlighted its constitutional safeguards, robust legal framework, pluralism and sustained efforts to protect disadvantaged communities.

“While we will respond to the Committee’s observations through the established procedure, the inter-Ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention’s mandate during the review meeting,” the MEA said in a statement.

“India rejects any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves,” it added.

The MEA’s statement comes after the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination expressed concerns over reports of “large-scale violations” perpetrated by law enforcement officials against ethnic and ethno-religious groups, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, and non-citizens. (IANS)

Also Read: NSA Ajit Doval arrives in Beijing for India-China border talks