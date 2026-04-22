India does not forget: Army reiterates resolve ahead of Pahalgam attack anniversary

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to justice and warned of a decisive response if the "boundaries of humanity" are crossed.

In a strongly-worded post on its X handle, the Indian Army said, "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united."

The post was accompanied by a visual message stating "Some boundaries should never be crossed," featuring a map of India marked with red 'sindoor' powder, symbolising the Army's decisive action against terrorists under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The image also carried the message "India does not forget," underlining the country's resolve and unity. (IANS)

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