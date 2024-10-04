India: Ecomark Scheme to Promote Sustainable Consumption and Eco-Friendly Production

New Delhi: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Governent of India has notified the Ecomark Rules under Lifestyle for Environment initiative to promote the sustaininlity and eco-friendly production.

In alignment with the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Ecomark Rules on 26 September 2024. It replaces the Ecomark scheme of 1991.

The scheme will encourage the demand for environment-friendly products aligning with the principles of 'LIFE’, promote lower energy consumption, resource efficiency and circular economy. The scheme seeks to ensure accurate labelling and prevent misleading information about products.

Products accredited under the Ecomark Scheme will adhere to specific environmental criteria, ensuring minimal environmental impact. It will build consumer awareness of environmental issues and encourage sustainable consumption. It will also motivate manufacturers to shift towards environmentally friendly production. The scheme will be implemented by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The scheme marks a significant step in promoting sustainable lifestyles and, through individual and collective decision making, encourages sustainable consumption in India. It aligns with global sustainability goals and reflects the government's commitment to conservation and protection of the environment.

The following are the conditions for grant of ecomark. An Ecomark may be granted to a product which has a license or a certificate of conformity of Indian Standards granted under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 and/or a mandate of the Quality Control Orders issued by the Central Government, and fulfils the criteria for grant of Ecomark specified under the corresponding entries. Criteria for grant of an Ecomark specified under the First Schedule may include the following. a. reduces the pollution by minimising or eliminating the generation of waste and environmental emissions; b. is recyclable or is made from recycled material or both; c. reduces the use of non-renewable resources, including non-renewable energy sources and natural resources; d. reduces the use of any material, which has adverse impacts on the environment.

While developing criteria for grant of Ecomark to a product, the following may be taken into

Consideration: a. production process, including source of raw material; b. use of natural resources; c. environmental impact; d. effect and extent of emissions or waste arising from the production process; e. disposal of the product and its packaging; f. compliance with the Guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility, wherever applicable; g. utilisation of waste and recycled materials; h. suitability for recycling; and i. use of non-hazardous substances in place of hazardous substances.