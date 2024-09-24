All  possible efforts are on to host the 2036 Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 edition of the Olympic Games.

India ended its campaign at the recently concluded Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver. Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi said that people will witness the Summer Olympics taking place in India as well.

"...Only a few days ago, the Paris Olympics concluded. Very soon, you will witness the Olympics in India too. We are putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 Olympics," PM Modi said in New York.

Last year, PM Modi said that India will make efforts to host these big sporting events. Speaking to the para-athlete's contingent in Delhi following a successful Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, PM Modi said the approach of the government is "athlete-centric". He said India is growing in terms of its sporting culture and also as a "sporting society". The Prime Minister also said that the country is a huge centre of attraction in various areas like sports, business, environment, and entertainment and also acknowledged the Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of the "top-most leagues" of the world. (ANI)

