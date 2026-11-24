NEW DELHI: India has further strengthened its position as a major power in Asia, with the gap between India and China narrowing to its lowest level, according to the 2026 edition of the Asia Power Index released by Australia’s Lowy Institute. India’s overall score rose to 40.5, making it the only country in Lowy’s Major Power tier, behind the two superpowers, the US and China, and ahead of Japan, Russia and Australia.

The 2026 Asia Power Index assesses 27 countries and territories across 131 indicators, examining economic and military capabilities, diplomatic influence, defence partnerships and cultural reach. Launched in 2018, the index tracks the distribution of power across Asia and changes in the regional balance of influence.

India's growing diplomatic influence, stronger long-term economic prospects and expanding regional security partnerships have contributed to its rising stature. India ranked fourth when the index was first launched in 2018 and retained that position in 2023. It moved to third place in 2024 after overtaking Japan and has maintained the position for the third consecutive edition. In 2025, India crossed the 40-point threshold, regaining its status in Lowy’s Major Power category. (PIB)