India emerges as crucial partner in Africa’s Ebola response after summit delay: Report

New Delhi: The postponement of the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit due to concerns over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa has highlighted India’s growing role in supporting the continent’s healthcare needs, particularly through vaccine development and manufacturing, according to a report. As per an analysis by IOL, the summit’s deferment has drawn attention to India’s swift efforts to support Africa’s response to the Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The India-Africa Forum Summit — originally scheduled to be held here from May 28-31 — was postponed following consultations between India and the African Union amid concerns over the evolving public health situation on the continent.

India’s role is centred on the efforts of the Serum Institute of India (SII), including the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Oxford University, to accelerate the development of a vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

The report noted that SII is leveraging its proven ChAdOx1 vaccine platform — which was widely deployed during the Covid-19 pandemic — to fast-track clinical-grade doses that could be ready for trials within months.

India’s intervention echoes its role during the Covid-19 crisis, when the country emerged as a major supplier of affordable vaccines to developing nations, including several African countries, it added.

It further highlighted India’s broader engagement with Africa through humanitarian assistance, including recent food aid initiatives for countries facing food insecurity and displacement challenges.

While African institutions, including the African Union and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), are coordinating the continent’s response to the Ebola outbreak, the report observed that vaccine research and large-scale manufacturing capabilities continue to rely heavily on external partners. Moreover, the postponed summit has underscored the need for greater investment in Africa’s own biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing ecosystem to strengthen long-term health security across the continent. (IANS)

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